Letcher Recreation Center basketball courts close to reopening

By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Recreation Center was heavily damaged during the July floods.

The bowling alley, conference rooms, and basketball courts were destroyed.

Now, more than nine months after the flood, the basketball court is almost ready to reopen.

Lines have been painted, and waxing is set to begin soon.

Jeremiah Johnston is the Director at the center, and he says the court is important for the center and the community.

“We’re going on what, ten months now without a basketball court, and there’s really no other place. Everyone has been affected by the flood, there’s really no other place to play, and every day somebody’s asking ‘when we going to play ball? When we going to play ball?’ So it will be really good to have everyone back in here,” he said.

Johnston says the court should be ready for gym-goers by the end of next week.

