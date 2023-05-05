Hazard ‘Gattitown’ comes to life in first renderings

PERRYLAND GATTI TOWN
PERRYLAND GATTI TOWN(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks are getting their first look at the new ‘Gattitown’ in Hazard.

Integrity Architecture released renderings of the Gattitown and retail space project, which is expected to open in early-2024.

The Gattitown is being built in the ‘Perryland Center’, near East Perry Elementary School.

A Facebook post from Integrity Architecture said the Gattitown will be 15,000 square feet and will feature a restaurant, party rooms and a large game room.

The nearby retail space is more than 8,000 square feet.

“Looks great! We cannot wait for all of this new development here in Hazard,” said city officials on Facebook.

