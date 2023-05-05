Good Question: Why is everyone wearing pink for the Kentucky Oaks?

By Victor Puente
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You likely noticed during our coverage of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs a common theme when it comes to fashion choices. That’s the topic of today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, we’re asking, why is everyone wearing pink for the Kentucky Oaks?

There are several reasons, but the biggest one is the fight against cancer.

Churchill Downs asks guests to incorporate pink into their attire to bring attention to the fight against breast and ovarian cancer.

This will be the 15th year for the Survivors Parade. This year, 149 breast and ovarian cancer survivors will march along the racetrack before the running of the Oaks.

They’ve raised more than $1,000,000 for women’s health since that event started.

Another reason to wear pink is the Oaks’ official flower, the stargazer lily. The winner of the race will get a garland of the flowers. The official drink of the Oaks, the lily, was introduced in 2006. It also has a nice pink hue.

