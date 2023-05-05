EKY school system releases statement about reported “inappropriate communication” between teacher and student

(wpta)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School officials in Magoffin County confirmed they investigated a reported inappropriate situation between a middle school teacher and a high school student. They said the incident happened on Tuesday.

The school system released a statement to WYMT on Friday. The statement said the teacher is no longer employed at the school, and the situation has been turned over to Kentucky State Police and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Here is the full statement that Magoffin County Schools released to WYMT:

“We have been informed and have investigated a situation that occurred Tuesday May 2, 2023, which involved inappropriate communication between a middle school teacher and a high school student. School personnel immediately turned this matter over to the Kentucky State Police and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for investigation and initiation of any criminal prosecution. The teacher in question is no longer employed by Magoffin County Schools. We take the safety of our children seriously and want their parents and families to know that their safety, education, and best-interests are always our priority.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Man facing serious charges following incident at Letcher County beauty salon
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve Kareem Hamdiyah, 44, of London, with an...
London lawyer arrested for drug trafficking
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Elementary school goes on lockdown, man arrested
Bob Howard was the last Principal at Evarts High School and was the first Principal at the...
Harlan community mourning longtime coach and educator
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Sheriff’s Office investigating possible child abduction attempt

Latest News

Several organizations gathered at Perry County Park on Friday for the 1st ever Recovery Rally.
Several organizations team up for Recovery Rally in Perry County
Skinner - Kentucky Derby 149 (2023)
Skinner scratched from Kentucky Derby 149
SWVA congressman named co-chair of Congressional Coal Caucus
One killed in Pulaski County crash