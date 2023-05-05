EKY school system releases statement about reported “inappropriate communication” between teacher and student

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School officials in Magoffin County confirmed they investigated a reported inappropriate situation between a middle school teacher and a high school student. They said the incident happened on Tuesday.

The school system released a statement to WYMT on Friday. The statement said the teacher is no longer employed at the school, and the situation has been turned over to Kentucky State Police and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Here is the full statement that Magoffin County Schools released to WYMT:

“We have been informed and have investigated a situation that occurred Tuesday May 2, 2023, which involved inappropriate communication between a middle school teacher and a high school student. School personnel immediately turned this matter over to the Kentucky State Police and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for investigation and initiation of any criminal prosecution. The teacher in question is no longer employed by Magoffin County Schools. We take the safety of our children seriously and want their parents and families to know that their safety, education, and best-interests are always our priority.”

