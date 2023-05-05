Derby weekend trending drier, storms possible Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a frosty morning for some yesterday, temperatures are warmer this morning and they look to stay warmer most of the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up in the 40s this morning under partly cloudy skies. It will be a mild afternoon as highs climb back to above-average levels. I honestly think we stay dry all day with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. I don’t know where the rain chances have gone, but they started falling apart yesterday morning and they have never returned. Models did a complete 180. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen. Usually, the data gets more refined the closer you get to an event. Not this time. Highs should top out in the mid-70s.

Tonight, even though I’m not sold on it, I’m going to keep a stray chance for a passing shower in, especially near the Kentucky/Tennesee border. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game as lows drop into the low to mid-50s.

Weekend Forecast

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday looks to be the best day for them. Statewide, I think we see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Again, I’m keeping a stray chance for a passing shower in the forecast just as a precaution, but I really think most of us stay dry. If you were thinking about making the trek to Louisville, it might be worth it this year. The Kentucky Derby will kick off at 6:57 p.m. Saturday night at Churchill Downs. Lows Saturday night will drop into the low 60s.

Now, the one thing that has not changed about this weekend is the chance for storms on Sunday. As a matter of fact, the chances have actually increased, especially in the afternoon hours. Highs could approach the 80-degree mark and some of the storms could pack a bit of a punch as they move through. You need to stay weather aware and have a way to get alerts in case any of them turn severe. They will move in from the north starting in the early afternoon hours. Stay tuned. Lows will drop into the low 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

More chances for scattered storms will carry us into the new work and school week, especially on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will hover near 80, so again, we’ll need to keep an eye on them.

Sun and clouds with stray shower chances return on Wednesday and carry us through the end of next week. Highs will hang right around the 80-degree mark.

Have a good weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

