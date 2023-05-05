City of Pikeville announces window decorating contest to honor first responders, telecommunications officers

By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, city officials in Pikeville announced a new contest to honor police, fire, EMS and telecommunications officers.

The window decorating contest is open to any business inside Pikeville city limits, and it begins on May 8.

“We are always looking for ways to highlight the outstanding work of our first responders and telecommunications officers,” noted Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “They help keep our community and residents safe and we are so grateful for their service. This contest is a fun way for the community to be involved in showing their appreciation as well.”

Contestants need to post a picture of their decorated window on the Pikeville Tourism Facebook page on or before May 15 to be entered into the contest.

City officials said each submission will be judged on creativity, effort and spirit of the police, fire, EMS and telecommunications officers.

“We are really looking forward to seeing what creative ideas our community comes up with for this contest,” shared Kevin Roberts, Director of Special Events for the Appalachian Wireless Arena. “We encourage businesses throughout the City of Pikeville to participate in this exciting contest to show our collective appreciation for our first responders and telecommunications officers.”

The first place winner will get $1,500 in advertising credit from one of the following: Mountain Top Media, Appalachian News Express or Appalachian Wireless Arena.

The second place winner will pick between the two organizations that were not picked by the first place winner.

The third place winner will get the advertising credit from the final organization that was not picked.

Contest winners will be announced on May 29.

