Both North Laurel baseball and softball secure wins at home

North Laurel Softball
North Laurel Softball(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Both North Laurel baseball and softball walked with home wins in today’s mountain scoreboard.

See below for scores:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

BASEBALL:

Huntington, WV, 7, Pikeville, (at Greenup County), 4, Peoples Bank Classic

Barbourville, 8, Harlan, 4

Belfry, 13 vs. East Ridge, 3, (5 innings)

Betsy Layne, 16, Cordia, 1, (4 innings)

Boyle County, 17, Southwestern, 3, (5 innings)

Central (Wise), VA, 9, Letcher County Central, 4

Clay County, 4, Knox Central, 2

Corbin, 4, West Jessamine, 0

Hazard, 4, Powell County, 3

Jackson County, 4, Berea, 0, (8 innings)

Jenkins, 16, Buckhorn, 1, (4 innings)

Johnson Central, 5, Breathitt County, 1

Knott County Central, 9, Leslie County, 1

Montgomery County, 7, Estill County, 4

North Laurel, 10, Garrard County, 6

Paintsville, 5, Lawrence County, 3

Pike County Central, 16, Mountain Mission (Grundy), VA, 7

Rowan County, 15, Wolfe County, 0, (4 innings)

Shelby Valley, 9, Martin County, 5

South Laurel, 8, McCreary Central, 0

Whitley County, 9, Pulaski County, 1

SOFTBALL:

Bell County, 16, Jellico, TN, 3, (4 innings)

Breathitt County, 12, Owsley County, 2, (6 innings)

East Ridge, 12, Betsy Layne, 2, (5 innings)

Harlan County, 4, Clay County, 3

North Laurel, 11, Jackson County, 5

Johnson Central, 11, Lawrence County, 1, (6 innings)

Knott County Central, 15, Buckhorn, 5, (5 innings)

Knott County Central, 14, Buckhorn, 4, (5 innings)

Leslie County, 18, Red Bird, 0, (3 innings)

Magoffin County, 15, Powell County, 0, (3 innings)

Paintsville, 10, Martin County, 5

Perry County Central, 4, Letcher County Central, 3

Pike County Central, 10, Phelps, 0, (5 innings)

Pulaski County, 5, South Laurel, 3

Rockcastle County, 5, Garrard County, 3

Shelby Valley, 13, Pikeville, 5

Somerset, 5, Southwestern, 2

Thomas Walker (Ewing), VA, 4 , Pineville, 3, (11 innings)

Wayne County, 16, Williamsburg, 1, (3 innings)

Whitley County, 13, Barbourville, 1, (5 innings)

Wolfe County, 5, Madison Southern, 3

