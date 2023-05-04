‘You’re getting paid to learn that trade’: EKY internship offers young adults the chance to learn and serve their community

By Olivia Calfee
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance staff believes work should be both fulfilling and fun. Upcoming or recent high school graduates now have the opportunity to make their summer break count with HDA.

”You’re going to be helping your community. You’re going to be helping flood survivors, build new homes and get home repairs,” said Mindy Miller the HDA Director of Development and Communications.

Students 18 to 20 years old in Breathitt, Knott, Leslie and Perry Counties can apply. Miller said they want to encourage young people the importance of learning a trade.

”You’re getting paid to learn that trade. You’re also expanding your horizons by helping your community,” said Miller. “More than anything you’re not only growing as a person but you’re giving yourself more of a chance to stay in this community and work here.”

Steven Hurt, the lead carpenter for HDA said he has enjoyed investing in interns over the years and loves seeing them really understand what goes on at a job site.

”There’s more than just a house being built or someone moving in. You know they get to take part in actually doing that and helping not only us but the homeowners themselves,” Hurt said.

Both Hurt and Miller said they also encourage women to apply, hoping to remind young girls in Eastern Kentucky that they can do anything they set their mind to.

”You know we have women out here with us in the field and they hang right with the guys. I mean they do their part and it’s been a great experience for all of us to be able to do that, to work with them,” said Hurt.

The internship program is eight weeks long and summer interns will get to build at least two new homes and complete at least five rehabs.

If you would like to apply, click here.

There are four positions open, and the deadline is May 12th.

