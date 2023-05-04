Warming trend starts today with sunny skies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a somewhat chilly morning, temperatures will make their way up this afternoon and continue that trend into next week.

Today and Tonight

I’m not going to rule out some patchy frost, but I think most of us managed to avoid it today even though we woke up in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies will quickly take us into the upper 60s for highs later. A few clouds will start to drift in this afternoon and tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Kentucky Oaks Day on Friday will see an increase of clouds throughout the day, but I really think any rain chances will hold off until late. Because of that, I think we make it into the low 70s for highs. Scattered chances will hang around Friday night as lows drop into the mid-50s.

Derby Saturday looks dreary, but it shouldn’t be an all-day washout, especially if you’re planning on making the trek to Churchill Downs in Louisville. Highs will stay around 70 before dropping to around 60 overnight.

Scattered rain chances linger into Sunday to wrap up the weekend and a few pop-up storms are possible. Right now, we don’t expect anything severe, but we’ll keep an eye out. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Pop-up storm chances carry us into early next week with highs in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.

