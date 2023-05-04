UK student from EKY overcomes major struggles to finish school

AJ Miller
AJ Miller(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky man overcomes last summer’s historic floods and challenges getting into Russia for studies and will graduate from UK this weekend.

AJ Miller from Breathitt County wanted to expand his knowledge of the world beyond eastern Kentucky, so he decided to major in Russian studies.

He studied the language for three years and wanted to study in Russia in 2022 but jailed Americans in that country gave him pause.

“I did have my trepidations about it,” said Miller.

Regardless, he pressed on, but the war between Russia and Ukraine thwarted the trip.

“I’m still a little jaded about it, but what happens, happens and there’s no control,” said Miller. “I have no control over that.”

Months later, the historic floods of eastern Kentucky forced eight feet of water into his Breathitt County home. His family escaped by getting on the roof and boating to safety.

“It was another big event in my life, and we’re still dealing with it,” said Miller.

With disappointment from not going to Russia and despair from losing his home, Miller thought about quitting school going into his last year.

“I had to multi-task my school work with everything going on with the house and the flood, so at some points, I thought about just giving up this semester, but I didn’t, so I’m kinda proud of myself,” said Miller.

Later, an opportunity arose to study abroad in Latvia, a country that borders Russia. Parts of that country speak the Russian language.

Miller wanted to stay home and help clean up, but his mom encouraged him to go, and he went.

“It was better suited for me, and I wasn’t in danger,” said Miller.

When he came back from Latvia, flood cleanup was waiting for him, and he had to finish up his last year.

He calls it a very stressful time and wanted quit school again.

“But I didn’t, and I’m kind of proud of myself for that,” said Miller.

Miller will graduate on Saturday.

Miller would like to work in immigration services.

His family is building a new home in eastern Breathitt County.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 3.1 mi SW of...
Did you feel it? Small earthquake detected in Southeast Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Man facing serious charges following incident at Letcher County beauty salon
Bob Howard was the last Principal at Evarts High School and was the first Principal at the...
Harlan community mourning longtime coach and educator
Trent Noah at the close of day one of his basketball camp at Harlan County Christian School.
Trent Noah receives another offer
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - Appalshop
Mountain News at 6 - Appalshop
Mountain News at 5:30 - HDA Internship
Mountain News at 5:30 - HDA Internship
Photo: Churchill Downs
Why horses instincts have made them perfect for horseracing
Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Floyd County officers presented with check to attend Police Week