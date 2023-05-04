Spotty shower chances return

Rainy weather
Rainy weather
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a wonderful day throughout the region, but as quickly as it got nice out...we’re once again watching the potential for showers to return to the region and, unfortunately, right as we head into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch clouds on the increase as we head through the overnight hours as we watch the latest disturbance push toward the mountains. We do look to stay dry tonight, though, as lows only fall back into the upper 40s to near 50°.

Clouds continue to thicken as we head into the day on Friday, with showers trying to work back in as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Despite the increase in cloud cover, southerly winds will help bring in mild air again. Highs will make a run for the middle and upper 60s. Again, not quite average, but not far off! Those showers look to continue overnight as lows fall into the lower 50s.

The Weekend and Beyond

Some showers look possible as we head into the early hours of Saturday. I can’t rule out some lingering into the afternoon, but we look to be settling back to a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon and evening. Highs look to make a run back for 70°. So, at this point, I think most outdoor Derby plans look safe, but have a backup just in case a shower works in.

Spotty showers continue in the forecast on Sunday and Monday as well, with models not having a great grip on the forecast. One thing that’s apparent, though, is that we look to warm up as we head through next week. We’re back in the mid 70s for daytime highs on Sunday, and we’ll be pushing 80° early next week! That next chance for rain and thunderstorms doesn’t look to work in until the middle of next week.

