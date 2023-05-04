Southern Kentucky man charged following incident causes lockdown at elementary school

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing serious charges after police say he drove his car through a security gate at one elementary school.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Monticello Elementary School.

We’re told one of the teachers saw what was happening and went to tell the school resource officer. The school was placed on a soft lockdown until police could get there to investigate what happened.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, later identified as Kyle Hicks, 25, of Monticello, had already left the scene.

Using security camera footage and eyewitness descriptions of the car, the sheriff’s office started searching for it in the immediate area.

A ping of Hicks’ cell phone showed he and the car were in the area of the Monticello-Wayne County Park. When deputies searched the park, they did not find him.

A second ping led deputies to the Morris Hill area. Police found Hicks inside a home on Morris Hill Road and arrested him.

When police asked him about the incident, he admitted he was the one that did it.

He is charged with criminal mischief, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

Police are still not sure why he drove through the gate. They are still investigating that part of the case.

Hicks was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

