Police searching for missing man in Southern West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WYMT) - Police in West Virginia are searching for a missing man.

On Thursday, Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office posted a flyer on Facebook with information about Lowell Farley.

His sister Tina tells WYMT he was last seen in February after she dropped him off at a family member’s house in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

She also says he has several serious health issues that require medicine.

Farley, who also goes by Punkin or Punkin Head, is 48 and is from Logan County. He is 6′ tall, weighs between 130-150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where he might be, you are asked to call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 304-792-8590 and ask for Sgt. Sheppard. You can also call his sister Tina Searles at 304-687-8211.

