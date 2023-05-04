Pikeville planning for progress with community collaboration

By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville is working to plant progress, inviting those invested in the city to be part of the conversation.

The city hosted its Stakeholder Input Session Thursday, inviting business owners, community members, and others to share their ideas and visions for the downtown revitalization five year plan.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the downtown — looking for ways to improve the quality of life,” said Jill Fraley Dotson, executive director of economic development. “The thing is, you can’t get the the right information that you need without engaging your stakeholders, your property owners, your business owners, just your local residents who use your downtown every single day.”

The event, in collaboration with professionals Jeremy Murdock and Elliott Cook, collected information from the attendees who shared ideas and concerns about helping the city move forward.

With discussions about tourism, parking, campus involvement, and more, those involved hope to use the input in the implementation of the new five year plan.

“Love hearing the ideas! I love hearing examples from other communities of things they may have seen that they would like to see come to Pikeville so really just just hearing the the culmination of the input that we get from today is what I’m looking forward to the most,” said Dotson.

Anyone who missed the meeting is encouraged to take part in an online survey to provide feedback for the project.

