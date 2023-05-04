Pepsi, Pikeville Walmart celebrate first responders

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pepsi and Walmart partnered Thursday to celebrate area first responders, hosting a cookout in front of the Pikeville store.

Pepsi sales representative Sam Smith organized the event, inviting police officers, firefighters, military individuals, healthcare professionals, and more for a day of food, fun, and fellowship. He said it was all about taking time to celebrate the good.

“All you see is shootings and people fighting against people. Nothing like it used to be. Neighbors helping neighbors is what we need to get back to. And that’s how I grew up,” Smith said. “And that’s what we want to do. Bring police together, law enforcement, first responders, nurses, doctors.”

The event gave the city’s heroes a break from the work, giving the community a chance to share their appreciation.

