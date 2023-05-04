Man facing serious charges following incident at Letcher County beauty salon

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail(Letcher County Jail)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a harassment complaint at a beauty salon ended in a police chase that left one man behind bars facing a host of charges.

On Tuesday night, Jenkins Police received a call from the owner of Blush Beauty Bar saying a man was bothering someone in the shop.

When K-9 officer Sgt. Tim Miller arrived, the suspect, Anthony Puett, jumped into his car and took off at a high rate of speed, leading police on a chase.

The chase crossed over into Pike County, where Pike County sheriff’s deputies and Pikeville Police joined the pursuit.

Puett stopped on his own near Dorton, but refused to get out of the car and had to be physically removed.

K-9 Voxie then performed a free air sniff on the car and alerted to drugs inside.

When police searched the vehicle, they found marijuana and Suboxone

He was arrested and taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Puett is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, including one on a police officer, fleeing or evading police, speeding, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and traffic offenses.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the Jenkins Police Department thanked their counterparts in Pike County for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 3.1 mi SW of...
Did you feel it? Small earthquake detected in Southeast Kentucky
Trent Noah at the close of day one of his basketball camp at Harlan County Christian School.
Trent Noah receives another offer
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
FILE - A McDonald's restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
McDonald’s franchises fined for violating federal child labor laws
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Logan County, WV Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for missing man in Southern West Virginia
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged following incident causes lockdown at elementary school
Sunny skies
Warming trend starts today with sunny skies
Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle says horses aren't prioritized enough following...
Calls for change emerge after 4 equine deaths at Churchill Downs in less than a week