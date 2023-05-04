Man facing serious charges following incident at Letcher County beauty salon

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a harassment complaint at a beauty salon ended in a police chase that left one man behind bars facing a host of charges.

On Tuesday night, Jenkins Police received a call from the owner of Blush Beauty Bar saying a man was bothering someone in the shop.

When K-9 officer Sgt. Tim Miller arrived, the suspect, Anthony Puett, jumped into his car and took off at a high rate of speed, leading police on a chase.

The chase crossed over into Pike County, where Pike County sheriff’s deputies and Pikeville Police joined the pursuit.

Puett stopped on his own near Dorton, but refused to get out of the car and had to be physically removed.

K-9 Voxie then performed a free air sniff on the car and alerted to drugs inside.

When police searched the vehicle, they found marijuana and Suboxone

He was arrested and taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Puett is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, including one on a police officer, fleeing or evading police, speeding, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and traffic offenses.

In a Facebook post about the incident, the Jenkins Police Department thanked their counterparts in Pike County for their assistance.

