London lawyer arrested for drug trafficking

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve Kareem Hamdiyah, 44, of London, with an arrest warrant for drug trafficking on Tuesday
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve Kareem Hamdiyah, 44, of London, with an arrest warrant for drug trafficking on Tuesday(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London lawyer was arrested for drug trafficking after trying to flee from being served his warrant.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve Kareem Hamdiyah, 44, of London, with an arrest warrant for drug trafficking on Tuesday.

Officers report that Hamdiyah attempted to run from police when the warrant was served, and after a struggle with police, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and pills.

Hamdiyah was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading police on foot and tampering with physical evidence.

The Kentucky Bar Association lists Hamdiyah as actively practicing law as of March 1.

