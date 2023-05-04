Leslie County girls basketball has a new women in charge

Hyden, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County girls basketball has a new face at the helm in Olivia Farmer.

Farmer formally played at Leslie County graduating in 2011 before playing and coaching at the University of the Cumberland’s.

She accepted the role of head coach in the Leslie County library to a packed room of supporters’, Wednesday, May 3.

Her experience at the Cumberland’s will help her take over for Larry Sparks, who led last years team to a 14th region All “A” Classic title, 54th District crown, and a run to the Regional final game.

“When the opportunity became available I was like ‘you can’t pass this up’ it’s such a tradition rich program, tons of success, and I was lucky enough to apart of a lot of that success,” said Olivia Farmer. “I’m excited to show them how passionate and bought in that I am and I think that’s only going to carry over and unveil a lot of potential that’s not been scene yet.”

Farmer also makes history as the first ever women to be the head coach of the girls team at Leslie County.

