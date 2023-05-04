Lawrence County beats Floyd Central, Hazard downs Jackson City in today’s mountain scoreboard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County baseball beat Floyd Central 15-6, and Hazard softball beat Jackson City 12-1.
Find the full scoreboard below.
BASEBALL:
Breathitt County, 1, Wolfe County, 0
Hazard, 4, Prestonsburg, 2, (8 innings)
Jackson City, 13, Elliott County, 0, (5 innings)
Johnson Central, 5, Betsy Layne, 4
Lawrence County, 15, Floyd Central, 6
Lee County, 17, Buckhorn, 0, (4 innings)
Morgan County, 16, Menifee County, 1, (4 innings)
Paintsville, 12, Magoffin County, 1
Pineville, 13, Cordia, 2, (5 innings)
Sayre, 4, Corbin, 3
SOFTBALL:
Hazard, 12, Jackson City, 1, (5 innings)
Jenkins, 10, Prestonsburg, 7
Johnson Central, 21, Martin County, 0, (3 innings)
Lewis County, 3, Lawrence County, 2
Middlesboro, 16, Harlan, 13
Wolfe County, 1, Breathitt County, 0
