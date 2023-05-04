Lawrence County beats Floyd Central, Hazard downs Jackson City in today’s mountain scoreboard

Hazard - JC softball
Hazard - JC softball(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County baseball beat Floyd Central 15-6, and Hazard softball beat Jackson City 12-1.

Find the full scoreboard below.

BASEBALL:

Breathitt County, 1, Wolfe County, 0

Hazard, 4, Prestonsburg, 2, (8 innings)

Jackson City, 13, Elliott County, 0, (5 innings)

Johnson Central, 5, Betsy Layne, 4

Lawrence County, 15, Floyd Central, 6

Lee County, 17, Buckhorn, 0, (4 innings)

Morgan County, 16, Menifee County, 1, (4 innings)

Paintsville, 12, Magoffin County, 1

Pineville, 13, Cordia, 2, (5 innings)

Sayre, 4, Corbin, 3

SOFTBALL:

Hazard, 12, Jackson City, 1, (5 innings)

Jenkins, 10, Prestonsburg, 7

Johnson Central, 21, Martin County, 0, (3 innings)

Lewis County, 3, Lawrence County, 2

Middlesboro, 16, Harlan, 13

Wolfe County, 1, Breathitt County, 0

