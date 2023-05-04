Lance Ware leaving UK to enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky forward Lance Ware is entering the transfer portal after three seasons in Lexington.

Ware averaged 9.9 minutes per game in his junior season, finishing his Wildcat career averaging 1.8 points per game in 77 games played.

Coach Cal responded on Twitter with a heartfelt statement, saying “Lance has gotten better every year. He’s an exceptional leader & as good a teammate as I’ve ever coached. He knows he is welcome to return if he doesn’t find the opportunity he’s looking for.”

