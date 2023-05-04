Lance Ware leaving UK to enter transfer portal

Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (2) puts the ball up against Kentucky forward Lance...
Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (2) puts the ball up against Kentucky forward Lance Ware (55) during an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky forward Lance Ware is entering the transfer portal after three seasons in Lexington.

Ware averaged 9.9 minutes per game in his junior season, finishing his Wildcat career averaging 1.8 points per game in 77 games played.

Coach Cal responded on Twitter with a heartfelt statement, saying “Lance has gotten better every year. He’s an exceptional leader & as good a teammate as I’ve ever coached. He knows he is welcome to return if he doesn’t find the opportunity he’s looking for.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 3.1 mi SW of...
Did you feel it? Small earthquake detected in Southeast Kentucky
Trent Noah at the close of day one of his basketball camp at Harlan County Christian School.
Trent Noah receives another offer
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
FILE - A McDonald's restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
McDonald’s franchises fined for violating federal child labor laws
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night

Latest News

Olivia Farmer - Leslie County girls head basketball coach
Leslie County girls basketball has a new woman in charge
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after being called for a foul during the second...
Hunter Dickinson chooses Kansas over Kentucky, Michigan return
Trent Noah scored his 1000th point on Tuesday against South Laurel.
Trent Noah receives another D1 offer
Hazard - JC softball
Lawrence County beats Floyd Central, Hazard downs Jackson City in today’s mountain scoreboard