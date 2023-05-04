Hunter Dickinson chooses Kansas over Kentucky, Michigan return

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after being called for a foul during the second...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the top prospects in the transfer portal has picked Kansas over Kentucky and other blue blood programs.

Hunter Dickinson, the 7′1″ center out of Michigan, chose the Jayhawks over Villanova, Kentucky, Maryland, Georgetown and the option to return to Ann Arbor.

In his freshman season with the Wolverines, Dickinson led the team to a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and 9 rebounds and was named first-team All-Big Ten.

