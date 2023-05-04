Harlan community mourning longtime coach and educator

Bob Howard was the last Principal at Evarts High School and was the first Principal at the consolidated Harlan County High School(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Schools community is mourning the loss of a longtime educator, coach, and artist.

Bob Howard died suddenly Wednesday. He was 70.

He spent years as the athletic director then principal at Evarts High School.

He was also the first principal at Harlan County High School when it opened at 2008.

Evarts Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which have not yet been made.

