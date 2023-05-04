Harlan community mourning longtime coach and educator

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Schools community is mourning the loss of a longtime educator, coach, and artist.

Bob Howard died suddenly Wednesday. He was 70.

He spent years as the athletic director then principal at Evarts High School.

He was also the first principal at Harlan County High School when it opened at 2008.

Evarts Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which have not yet been made.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.