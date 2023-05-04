Group of South Korean missionaries travel for prayers

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - More than a hundred people gathered in downtown London for National Day of Prayer.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Organized by Parkway Ministries, the event had local pastors speak and community leaders speak

Parkway Ministries Pastor Mark Hisle said that they have gone to churches across the region to pray.

“Some leaders from the National Prayer Movement contacted us to see if we would be interested in hosting a team here in the tri-county. Parkway Ministries is doing that, and we have been in Barbourville, in London today, Manchester, Harlan and in Corbin nightly,” he said.

More than ten missionaries from South Korea traveled more than six thousand miles to London to join the prayer.

They are a part of the second-largest Presbyterian church in South Korea.

Of that church, approximately 40 groups have traveled to different cities across the country.

Accompanied by translator John Cho, Pastor Choi Jae Choon said they came to pray for the entire nation.

“Pastor Choi hopes that through our prayers together, America will become the church of the world once again. The leaders of spirituality and we will also just send out missionaries across the world like we used to,” Cho said.

He added that coming together is what is important.

“He wanted to unite all of our prayers together in this place, and that is why he selected Corbin, or London to be a place of gathering for our Korean team,” he said.

Pastor Hisle said that he is happy to host the group as they continue to spread the word of God.

He added that prayer is essential to keep progressing in this world.

“We live in a troubled world, and certainly the last few years with pandemic, and unrest and up evil, on all kinds of levels, I think that spiritual, that prayer, that spiritual identity is essential,” he explained.

Pastor Choi said he is excited for the group’s next adventures in the state.

He said the group will be traveling to other parts of the state this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.