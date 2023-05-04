Floyd County Sheriff’s Department offering simulated active shooter training

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With reports of gun violence seemingly in the news every week, one Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s department has been doing their part to prepare its community.

“How it sounds, how to recognize gunfire, and then how to react to it, and if they have to use deadly force, how to apply it. Then they get to see it in pretty much real time,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department has offered simulated active shooter training for more than five years, allowing security personnel from local churches and businesses the same training officers receive.

“You get to interact with the bad guy, you get to calm him down or see what makes him irritated and react different, and at times you have to use deadly force, or sometimes you use no force,” said Hunt.

Deputy Randy Powers with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is the instructor for the training system. He says the system has more than one thousand scenarios to train with.

The ‘gun’ is actually a laser that interacts with the screen, providing real time feedback.

“Last year, Deputy Petry and I were the instructors. Last year, I think we had over a hundred and something last year, not counting law enforcement, this is just lay-people,” he said.

Sheriff Hunt says it’s all about keeping the public prepared.

“Not to say that it’s likely to happen, but there is a chance it can happen. It happened to us in Allen, Kentucky. We never dreamed that would happen, so it can happen in a church, in a school, it can happen in our businesses. We’re seeing it in Louisville, we’re seeing it in places all around us,” he said.

If your business or church would like to participate in the training, you can call Deputy Powers at 606-886-8965.

You can also find more information on The Floyd county Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

