Floyd County officers presented with check to attend Police Week

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After tragedy struck Floyd County, several local officers will have the chance to honor their fallen comrades in Washington D.C.

The Floyd County Community Foundation presented officers with a check to attend Police Week May 14-20, hosted annually to honor fallen officers.

Police Week includes the annual candlelight vigil at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, where the names of William Petry, Jacob Chaffins and Ralph Frasure will be engraved.

K9 Drago will be recognized on another day of Police Week.

