Flooding may force Appalshop to move out of current building

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Media and arts organization Appalshop has been in Whitesburg since 1969, and in it’s current building since 1982.

The group is now considering a move after the July floods destroyed the first floor of the building.

“We are cognizant that this building is on the river, and it probably will flood again at some point in the future, and so we are doing our due diligence in finding what the best options are for the organization, as it moves into the future,” said Appalshop Finance Director, Daryl Royse.

The flood destroyed Appalshop’s 150-seat theater, radio studio and art gallery, as well as heavily damaging their historical archives.

“I’m sure people have seen the pictures of us trying to rescue items out of the building, and we’re in the process of trying to recover and restore those still, and it will be a long recovery process for those items,” said Royse.

Royse has been working from the basement of the Whitesburg post office since the flood.

“We’re in very temporary offices and have been since the day of the flood, and we’re still trying to have a little bit more secure of a workplace for our employees,” he said.

Royse says no decisions have been made about the building’s future, and the group remains committed to the county.

“We are committed to Letcher County, and we just want to thank the community and all the public officials for their support, and their time and willingness to help us continue to be a part of the community,” Royse said.

Still, Royse says they are exploring all options as the building’s current location sits eight feet below the flood plain.

Appalshop’s board of directors is expected to meet in June. Royse says they may make a decision then on what to do with the current building.

