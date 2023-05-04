Beshear adminstration to provide $41.5 million for Kentucky foster system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that his administration plans to provide $41.5 million for Kentucky’s foster care system.

The funds will be distributed among 45 providers to help provide care for the 8,500 children in foster care in Kentucky.

Providers will receive a portion of $21.5 million set aside for this purpose, with the remaining $20 million coming from an emergency regulation that will increase the monthly reimbursement for foster care agencies.

In 2020, there were more than 10,000 children in foster care in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.