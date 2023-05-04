Bell County Chamber of Commerce hires new Executive Director

Melissa Turner, a Middlesboro native, will take over the role of supporting tourism and local...
Melissa Turner, a Middlesboro native, will take over the role of supporting tourism and local businesses in Bell County.(Bell County Chamber of Commerce)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Chamber of Commerce has announced the addition of a new Executive Director.

Melissa Turner, a Middlesboro native, will take over the role of supporting tourism and local businesses in Bell County.

“I look forward to working closely with all of our members, future members, and community leaders to promote growth, foster innovation, and build strong partnerships that will benefit Bell County for years to come,” said Turner.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 3.1 mi SW of...
Did you feel it? Small earthquake detected in Southeast Kentucky
Trent Noah at the close of day one of his basketball camp at Harlan County Christian School.
Trent Noah receives another offer
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Bob Howard was the last Principal at Evarts High School and was the first Principal at the...
Harlan community mourning longtime coach and educator
FILE - A McDonald's restaurant in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
McDonald’s franchises fined for violating federal child labor laws

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Jail
Man facing serious charges following incident at Letcher County beauty salon
Photo Courtesy: Logan County, WV Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police searching for missing man in Southern West Virginia
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man charged following incident causes lockdown at elementary school
Sunny skies
Warming trend starts today with sunny skies