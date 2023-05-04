Bell County Chamber of Commerce hires new Executive Director

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Chamber of Commerce has announced the addition of a new Executive Director.

Melissa Turner, a Middlesboro native, will take over the role of supporting tourism and local businesses in Bell County.

“I look forward to working closely with all of our members, future members, and community leaders to promote growth, foster innovation, and build strong partnerships that will benefit Bell County for years to come,” said Turner.

