Woman facing arson charges

Hall is charged in connection with an arson fire that damaged homes and cars.
Hall is charged in connection with an arson fire that damaged homes and cars.(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from St. Albans is facing arson charges after deputies said she started a fire in a car that spread to two homes and several other cars.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Donna Lou Hall is charged with three counts of first degree arson and four counts of third degree arson.

Kanawha County deputies responded to a fire on River Park Circle in St. Albans early Wednesday morning. Hall told deputies she had been inside a car that was set on fire and she removed items from the car. As a result of this car fire, three other vehicles, two homes and an out building caught fire.

Deputies arrested Hall and she is currently in the South Central Regional Jail.

