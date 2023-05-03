‘Whip this thing’: Coalition UNITEs against spread of substance abuse

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The UNITE Pike Coalition met up Wednesday, discussing the topic of addiction and how it impacts the region.

From healthcare to education, individuals and entities from across the county came to the table to hear from Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission Executive Director and Chairman Bryan Hubbard.

“We are much closer to the beginning of this epidemic than we are the end, no matter how exhausted and fatigued we may feel about even talking about it,” said Hubbard.

The luncheon, which was the final in a series for the coalition, discussed the importance of coming together as one force with a collection of voices.

“And we have the opportunity here to begin to foster the sort of culture change, as a society, that we’ve got to have nationwide, to whip this thing within the course of our lives.”” Hubbard said.

Nancy Hale, President and CEO of UNITE, says the gathering is a good way to bring together those with a similar burden.

“One person can make a difference, but there is power in ‘we.’ And we work together today. That’s why we’ve been able to save the lives that we have,” said Hale. “The burden of young children growing up being exposed to this. Trying to protect them to make the one choice to not use substances of any kind.”

She said the partnerships and education are the best defense, helping the next generation escape the epidemic.

“God does not want us to lose any others. And so we have to come together,” she said. “We’ve lost family. We’ve lost two generations. We are being attacked on all sides.”

Those involved say that is what meetings like these are all about.

“Operation UNITE can help repair those social fabrics by making sure that children understand that they are special and unique in purpose and that their life is worth living to achieve that purpose,” said Hubbard.

