‘We will have to submit good projects that are going to help us to recover’: 2021 disaster relief federal funding application available

BREATHITT COUNTY KENTUCKY FLOOD
By Olivia Calfee
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department for Local Government recently announced that the state is receiving $123 million in federal funding to aid 2021 disasters. City of Jackson Mayor, Laura Thomas explained what this will mean for the community.

”This particular ‘21 funding, the four most distressed counties for the disaster were three counties in Western Kentucky from the tornados, and then in Eastern Kentucky the most impacted county was Breathitt County. So, that’s why Breathitt County was part of the ‘21 disaster allocation,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the money will be distributed by the Department for Local Government based on applications submitted by county and city government officials or groups based off of community needs. This is also how the amount of funding Breathitt County will receive will be determined.

”We will have to apply you know we will have to submit good projects that are going to make a difference in our communities and help us to recover. So, we’re not at the individual level where people can go turn an application in. We don’t have an office like FEMA had an office,” said Thomas.

However, case workers will help with individual needs assessments.

Thomas added that the goal in the DLG action plan for this first application for funding is to help folks with home or rental property repairs and reconstruction.

”There’s money there that has been allocated but there is still a lot of details that have to be worked out,” said Thomas.

As we have also previously reported, the U.S. Department for Housing and Urban Development has also announced additional funding for the 2022 Eastern Kentucky flooding which is yet to be open. However, Thomas said at this time she understands that there will be some interchangeability of the funds for people impacted by both floods.

