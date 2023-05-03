TSA reminding air travelers of what not to bring ahead of Derby Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer is the busy season for travel across the country, but TSA is preparing for an early start in Kentucky as horse racing fans flock to the bluegrass by the thousands.

At Lexington Blue Grass Aiport, transportation security officers confiscate plenty of dangerous items, like a sword hidden inside a cane.

“That happens more often than you’d expect,” said Laraine Conley, TSA security training instructor.

When it comes to Derby Day, Mark Howell with TSA says it’s often your favorite souvenir to remember the run for the roses which may cause you trouble on your travels.

“We do see more bourbon. We do see more horseshoes,” said Howell.

Those items can come home with you, but they need to be in checked luggage.

Howell says it’s not winter or summer holidays but the time around Derby Day that is busiest year-round for the region’s airports. So, he says planning is key for flights into or out of Blue Grass Airport.

He says Louisville’s Muhammad Ali Airport is expecting a record 18,000 travelers to fly out after Derby Day. In Lexington, they’re expecting a 10% increase over last year’s number of passengers.

“Almost every seat on aircraft is going to be full,” said Howell. “So, it’s going to be about as much as the airport can handle.”

Howell says to get to the airport at least two hours before your flight’s departure time and make sure that you don’t have to leave any valuables behind.

“Plan to get to the airport early, and plan what you bring with you,” said Howell.

Click here for TSA’s digital tool that shows you what items are allowed and which others are prohibited.

