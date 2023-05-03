TSA reminding air travelers of what not to bring ahead of Derby Day

TSA reminding air travelers of what not to bring ahead of Derby Day
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer is the busy season for travel across the country, but TSA is preparing for an early start in Kentucky as horse racing fans flock to the bluegrass by the thousands.

At Lexington Blue Grass Aiport, transportation security officers confiscate plenty of dangerous items, like a sword hidden inside a cane.

“That happens more often than you’d expect,” said Laraine Conley, TSA security training instructor.

When it comes to Derby Day, Mark Howell with TSA says it’s often your favorite souvenir to remember the run for the roses which may cause you trouble on your travels.

“We do see more bourbon. We do see more horseshoes,” said Howell.

Those items can come home with you, but they need to be in checked luggage.

Howell says it’s not winter or summer holidays but the time around Derby Day that is busiest year-round for the region’s airports. So, he says planning is key for flights into or out of Blue Grass Airport.

He says Louisville’s Muhammad Ali Airport is expecting a record 18,000 travelers to fly out after Derby Day. In Lexington, they’re expecting a 10% increase over last year’s number of passengers.

“Almost every seat on aircraft is going to be full,” said Howell. “So, it’s going to be about as much as the airport can handle.”

Howell says to get to the airport at least two hours before your flight’s departure time and make sure that you don’t have to leave any valuables behind.

“Plan to get to the airport early, and plan what you bring with you,” said Howell.

Click here for TSA’s digital tool that shows you what items are allowed and which others are prohibited.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 3.1 mi SW of...
Did you feel it? Small earthquake detected in Southeast Kentucky
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH: Principal comes face to face with bear hiding in school’s dumpster
Southern Kentucky crash sends one to UK Hospital for serious injuries
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man arrested on drug charges in Harlan County

Latest News

Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, hugs jockey Ron Turcotte in Winner's Circle at Churchill...
Champions Day celebrates 50 years since Secretariat’s Triple Crown win
Bag of fentanyl pills.
Kentucky county responding to recent spike in drug overdoses, deaths
Hall is charged in connection with an arson fire that damaged homes and cars.
Woman facing arson charges
Photo Courtesy: Family of Raymond Owsley
Police searching for missing man in McCreary County