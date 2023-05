Trent Noah receives another offer

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah received an offer to play at another NCAA Division I school.

Noah announced Tuesday that he received an offer from George Mason.

Noah has received 12 total D1 basketball offers, see below for the full list.

Thankful to share that I have received an offer from George Mason University! Much appreciation to @Coach_Curran, Coach Skinn and the rest of the staff for the great opportunity! pic.twitter.com/yM1s4gUTel — Trent Noah (@trentnoah2_) May 2, 2023

School Offered Coastal Carolina December 29, 2021 Northern Kentucky June 15. 2022 Eastern Kentucky September 22, 2022 Miami, OH September 29. 2022 Morehead State October 8, 2022 Indiana State October 9, 2022 Eastern Tennessee State University November 14, 2022 Richmond University December 1, 2022 Seton Hall University April 22, 2022 Marshall University April 24, 2022 Belmont University April 24, 2022 George Mason University May 2, 2022

