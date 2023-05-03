Traffic stop leads to break in drug trafficking case in Wayne County

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were looking into reports that a Monticello man was bringing large quantities of meth into the county.

Police had a suspect in the case and set up a stakeout to see if they could catch him in the act.

Tuesday night, deputies stopped the car he was driving on Kelley Lane. When they approached the car, they were ready to arrest him because they knew he was driving on a suspended license.

During the arrest, one of the deputies noticed something sticking out of the man’s clothes in the back. When the deputy tried to get the item, the driver started to resist and had to be restrained.

Once police were able to get the bag, they found meth inside of it.

Following the stop, deputies went on to a house they knew the suspect had been staying at for the last couple of weeks. When they arrived there, police got permission from the homeowner to search it.

That search turned up several glass smoking pipes with a crystal residue inside, 2 sets of digital scales, 2 lines of a crystal substance laying out in plain sight, a box of new plastic baggies and 4 baggies with a crystal substance already inside of them.

The suspect, Shawn Boston, 45, of Monticello, told police those items belonged to him and not the homeowner. Deputies later discovered that the crystal substance was meth and ended up being almost 60 grams of it.

Boston is charged with driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, menacing, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

