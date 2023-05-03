Stray chances early give way to clearing skies later

WYMT First Alert Weather
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Outside of a sprinkle or two this morning, conditions should improve the later into the day we get.

Today and Tonight

Thanks to the weak disturbance we had overnight, our temperatures will start out a little cooler than yesterday. Clouds will hang around until about lunchtime before starting to clear out. I think we generally stay in the upper 50s today, but some folks could get to around 60.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and maybe some patchy frost late. Lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will start off with lots of sunshine and we will gradually add more clouds in the deeper into the day that we get. The good news is that temperatures finally start heading in the right direction. Most of us should get into the upper 60s or close to 70. Partly cloudy skies will carry us into Thursday night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday is a half and half type day. It looks like we start dry with a few peeks of sunshine, but the clouds take over by the afternoon hours. Rain chances return late in the evening heading into the overnight hours. Highs will top out around 70 before dropping into the low 50s.

Derby Saturday looks ok, for the most part. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain chances will be the name of the game. It looks like Louisville could be on the drier side for the fastest two minutes in sports just before 7 p.m. Highs will get back to around 70 once again.

Sunday looks mainly dry and warmer. I still can’t rule out the chance for a stray shower though. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
