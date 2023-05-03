Officials give safety tips after increased bear activity, sightings throughout the region.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the weather grows warmer, wildlife across the region spring to action ready to start their summer, especially for Eastern Kentucky’s black bear population.

“It’s the time of the year where they’re really trying to get out, you know, get out and about, get some food in their bellies, and kind of start their summer,” said Bear & Elk Program Coordinator for the Kentucky Dept. of Fish & Wildlife, John Hast.

In late April and early May, bears begin scavenging for food, and many make their way to residential areas and campgrounds while searching for snacks.

“Whether that’s garbage, whether that’s food left out on the grill, that bear is going to be able to smell that from a long distance away, and that bear, he or she, they’re just hungry,’ said Breaks Interstate Park Chief Ranger Ronnie Hylton.

Hast and Hylton suggest keeping food or garbage in your car, camper, an airtight container, or a bear-proof bin to keep smells down while at your home or while camping. Hylton adds that keeping human food away from bears is an important step in keeping bears in their natural environment.

“We need them to be looking for different types of berries and stuff that they can find in the woods,” said Hylton. “Unfortunately, if we give them the opportunity as humans, they’re going to get into our food.”

Hast says as bears become acclimated to human food and regular interaction, some can get “bold” and get a bit too close for comfort, but it is important to become the “bigger bear” in those situations.

“Be vocal, and if you’re face to face with one, make yourself look big and actually try to scare it off. That’s the best piece of advice there,” said Hast.

Officials also add that you should never attempt to harm or kill a bear unless they are directly threatening you or a loved one and that “99% of the time” a black bear will be easily scared away.

Hast also said folks can visit the BearWise website for more information on how to peacefully coexist with Eastern Kentucky’s black bear population.

