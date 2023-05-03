Lynn Camp boys basketball has a new man at the helm

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lynn Camp has officially named Tyler Wagner the new head boys basketball coach on Tuesday, May 2.

The former Wildcat played High School basketball at Lynn Camp before playing at Union College for three season’s.

“My goals coming in are just competing and playing hard,” Wagner said in a statement. “I don’t want to ever lay down to anyone as long as we come in every day and compete and play as hard as possible we can only get better.”

Lynn Camp finished last season 5-24.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.