Looking better for the midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After off-and-on clouds and showers to start the work week throughout the region, we’re finally looking better...at least for a couple of days.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

That pesky low pressure that hasn’t stopped bothering us since late this past weekend finally moves up into the northeast. This means we’ll start to clear those persistent clouds as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Lows respond accordingly as we fall into the lower 40s...even upper 30s in the more sheltered valley locations.

The nice weather extends into Thursday, making it by far the nicest day of the week. We look to see plenty of sunshine in the region through the afternoon on Thursday, which will also help boost those temperatures back into the middle 60s. Not quite to average, but still rather comfortable. Overnight, we settle back into the upper 40s to near 50° as we watch our next advancing system through clouds our way. We should be dry, however.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

And we should stay dry into the early hours of Friday, though the overcast will continue to increase through the morning. We’ll be watching highs get back up into the middle 60s as we watch more showers work in with our next system. That could happen as early as Friday afternoon, but the best chance will be Friday evening and into Friday night. Lows stay in the 50s.

Kentucky Derby Day looks nice, though with a few showers possible in the morning hours as the first wave departs. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, though, with highs getting back up near 70°. I can’t rule out a stray shower into Sunday and early next week, but we’re looking mostly dry through midweek as highs make a runback into the middle and upper 70s, possibly near 80° before more wet weather makes a run into the area next week.

