London man arrested for DUI, possession of handgun by felon

Jeffrey S. Durbin, 52, of London, was stopped when police observed his erratic driving
Jeffrey S. Durbin, 52, of London, was stopped when police observed his erratic driving(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested on several charges following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Jeffrey S. Durbin, 52, of London, was pulled over after police said they noticed his erratic driving. Police reported the smell of alcohol, and Durbin reportedly told officials he had a handgun.

After confirming that Durbin was a convicted felon with an active warrant for failure to appear, Durbin was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of a handgun by a convicted, possession of an open alcoholic beverage and failure to appear.

