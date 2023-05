LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested for a DUI following a traffic stop.

Christian Paolantino, 20, of London, was stopped after police saw him hit a curb and cross the center line on North Main Street in London.

Paolantino was arrested for driving under the influence, careless driving and other vehicle-related charges.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.