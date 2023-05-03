Laurel County woman arrested for DUI after complaint of reckless driving

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman was arrested for driving under the influence after a complaint of reckless driving.

Police responded to a complaint six miles south of London that a woman was driving up and down a subdivision, nearly hitting other cars.

Angelina Brown, 51, of Lily was found at the scene in her truck, when police said she attempted to run.

Brown was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing police.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

