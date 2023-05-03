Kentucky county responding to recent spike in drug overdoses, deaths

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been a recent spike in drug overdoses and deaths in Clark County.

Wednesday, the coroner, health leaders and police held a meeting at the coroner’s office to discuss what’s happening and what to do about it.

Police say it’s because of fentanyl or other drugs that are disguised as something else. However, they say there have also been other drugs that have made their way into Kentucky.

“So, Xylazine has been a problem with overdoses in other parts of the country,” said Lindsay Horseman, Clark Co. Health Department Kind of started in the Pittsburgh area. It is not for human consumption. It is an animal tranquilizer.”

Some of those are designed to extend the high user experience, but the end outcome is often tragic.

Officials say free Narcan kits are available.

From noon to 6 p.m. on May 5, the Clark County Health Department will be offering Narcan education and nasal kits to everyone 18 years old or older in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

Winchester police say if you know of a house or location used to traffic drugs, tell someone.

