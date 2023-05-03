Kentucky Blood Center hosting regional blood drives to combat summer dip

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm weather and family fun make the summer a tough time for blood supply at hospitals.

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting summer blood drives across Eastern Kentucky to combat the drop in donations that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, May 15, those in Magoffin County can donate from 1-5 p.m. at the First Baptist Fellowship Hall.

The KBC Bloodmobile will be in Jackson on Tuesday, May 16, at the HCTC Lees Campus from 10:30 a.m.-noon and at the Kentucky River Medical Center from 2-5 p.m.

Folks in Hazard can donate blood at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center on Wednesday, May 17, from 12-4 p.m. in the Community Room.

The KBC Bloodmobile will be in Paintsville at ARH on Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements found on KBC’s website.

