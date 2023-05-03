Interested in becoming a KSP trooper? You can now apply online!

(WBKO)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new way to apply to be a Kentucky State Police trooper.

Officials have opened an online portal. You can find it here.

“We have greatly invested in our state police with higher salaries and advanced technology, and we are now calling upon our citizens to accept the challenge and join us in creating a better Kentucky for future generations,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in a news release.

KSP is currently accepting applications for Cadet Class 104, which is set to begin in January 2024. Those who are accepted and make it through the program will earn $65,000 a year, have access to an improved retirement system with a sick leave buyback program and the opportunity to work closer to home.

Applications are due by the close of business on August 31st.

