How one EKY school district is dealing with a speech pathologist shortage

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Schools is operating on only two speech pathologists. However, the school district serves more than 60 students suffering from communication disorders.

The month of May is Better Speech & Hearing Month.

Speech Language Pathologist Stacy Burnett said she works with students with speech sound disorders, articulation disorders, fluency disorders, voice disorders and language disorders.

She added she has seen an increase of students needing their services.

“The younger students are the bigger population because they have the most speech sound disorders. And high school you are going to work with more of the learning disabilities, you can help them with their speech,” she said.

Burnett explained it does not help they are understaffed.

“In the Knott County school system we have two full-time speech language pathologists right now, we have one speech language pathology assistant. We do need more help. That has always been a struggle since I have been employed with the school system,” she explained.

Although being understaffed, she said it has been very rewarding.

“Whenever they are finally able to communicate with others and you see that success in them, teachers and their parents. When a child can finally say ‘I love you,’ whether it be by speaking or a communication device, it can be a very rewarding profession,” she said.

She said they are trying to hire someone to help them for the next school year.

