Hazard downs Letcher in 14th Region Duel

Letcher - Hazard baseball
Letcher - Hazard baseball(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard beat Letcher 8-2 in a battle atop the 14th Region, that and all your baseball and softball mountain scores below.

BASEBALL:

Boyle County, 8, Rockcastle County, 3

Buckhorn, 23, Red Bird, 2

Corbin, 12, Clay County, 2, (5 innings)

East Carter, 8, Morgan County, 1

Estill County, 11, Jackson County, 1, (5 innings)

Hazard, 8, Letcher County Central, 2

Knox Central, 7, Harlan County, 5

Lawrence County, 6, Johnson Central, 5

Martin County, 5, Belfry, 2

Middlesboro, 10, Barbourville, 5

Owsley County, 16, Lynn Camp, 1

Owsley County, 10, Lynn Camp, 0

Pike County Central, 8, Floyd Central, 5

Pikeville, 10, Mountain Mission (Grundy), VA, 0, (6 innings)

Powell County, 7, Perry County Central, 5

Pulaski County, 7, Wayne County, 1

Rowan County 5, Prestonsburg, 4

Southwestern, 4, Casey County, 3

Whitley County, 4, Somerset, 3

SOFTBALL:

Harlan County, 8, Middlesboro, 7

Jackson City, 15, Buckhorn, 1, (4 innings)

Jackson County, 15, Williamsburg, 0, (4 innings)

Jenkins, 13, Betsy Layne, 4

Leslie County, 8, Harlan, 5

Letcher County Central, 15, Cordia, 0, (3 innings)

Letcher County Central, 14, Cordia, 0, (4 innings)

Lynn Camp, 16, Barbourville, 0, (5 innings)

Madison Central, 6, Estill County, 4

Nicholas County, 13, Powell County, 1, (5 innings)

North Laurel, 15, Wayne County, 0, (4 innings)

Phelps, 7, Floyd Central, 6, (8 innings)

Pike County Central, 13, Magoffin County, 3, (6 innings)

Pulaski County, 20, Southwestern, 0, (3 innings)

Rockcastle County, 4, Corbin, 3

Shelby Valley, 4, Paintsville, 0

Somerset, 5, Madison Southern, 2

South Laurel, 10, Clay County, 2

Whitley County, 8, Pineville, 5

