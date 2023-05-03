Group of Kentuckians heading to the UK for coronation of King Charles III

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday, people all over the world will sit in front of their TVs to watch the coronation of King Charles III.

However, six friends from Kentucky will be there in person. With tiaras fastened in their hair and bags and passports in hand, they boarded their flight Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s awesome for us all to go together,” said Brenda Pruitt.

The six best friends are on their way to see the royal family turn the page to a new chapter.

“They want a crowd. This is a big event for them, and they want the world to celebrate it, and we’ll celebrate it for them and with them,” said Betsy Wilt.

A spectacle Wilt says she remembers watching when she was in the fourth grade.

“I can remember sitting on the floor in front of that TV watching the coronation of Queen Elizabeth,” Wilt said. “So, here I am going to be on the streets watching the coronation of King Charles.”

The hours-long trip across the pond has become somewhat of a tradition for the friends.

“We went to Kate and William’s wedding, Harry and Meghan’s wedding and the platinum jubilee.”

It was after the jubilee that Brenda Pruitt felt even more love for the royal family. She painted a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in honor of the jubilee and mailed it to Buckingham Palace.

“She died six days after she received the painting, but I did get a letter from her thanking me. So, that was exciting,” said Pruitt.

The friends say this was all the more reason they knew they would stand with the crowd of thousands outside of Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

“the British know how to do pomp and circumstance, and no one does it better,” said Wilt. “Once he is coronated, the sound is deafening. It’s just so exciting to be there.”

After the coronation, the friends say they’ll be heading off to France and say they already can’t wait to plan their next trip.

