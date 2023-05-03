EKY senior center aims to bring awareness to elder abuse

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For those who work with the older population, they see elder abuse more often than people realize.

“Elder abuse is very common,” said Kentucky Area Development District Aging Services Director Stacie Noble. “Financial is a big deal with a lot of the elderly, and a lot of times they don’t even realize they’re being abused.”

This has inspired the Hazard-Perry County Senior Citizens Center to ensure their community is more aware of this issue.

“Its important to know that elder abuse is out there,” Noble said. “It’s not just physical, it can be financial, it can be self-neglect, but it’s important for people to make reports and to get the word out there and not to give up.”

On Wednesday, the center held a balloon release and invited agriculture students from Perry Central High School to plant items in the center’s garden beds.

“Getting the kids educated early on on how to respect their elders and how to treat them, so they know that there’s potential abuse that goes on, and that they should celebrate the older generation,” Noble added.

City and county leaders also attended the event to sign a proclamation declaring the community’s dedication to elder abuse awareness.

“The seniors love anything like this. They love to talk to the people of the county, the officials and stuff,” said the center’s director Connie Hutchinson. “They like to tell them their needs, their wants. They like to be listened to, and this is a great opportunity for the officials to come and see what our seniors have to say.”

If you suspect elder abuse is happening within your community, you can make an anonymous report by calling the Elder Abuse & Neglect Hotline at 1-877-228-7384.

