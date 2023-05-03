Did you feel it? Small earthquake detected in Southeast Kentucky

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Did you feel the ground shake a bit late Tuesday evening?

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake was detected in Harlan County at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday

The epicenter of the quake was approximately three miles southwest of the city of Cumberland approximately 12 miles underground.

Just after 10:00 p.m., no one reported to the USGS of having felt the earthquake.

Small earthquakes are not uncommon in Southeastern Kentucky and adjacent parts of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, but are rarely strong enough to be felt.

