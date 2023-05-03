Did you feel it? Small earthquake detected in Southeast Kentucky

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 3.1 mi SW of...
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 3.1 mi SW of Cumberland, KY(WYMT / USGS)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Did you feel the ground shake a bit late Tuesday evening?

According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake was detected in Harlan County at 9:38 p.m. Tuesday

The epicenter of the quake was approximately three miles southwest of the city of Cumberland approximately 12 miles underground.

Just after 10:00 p.m., no one reported to the USGS of having felt the earthquake.

Small earthquakes are not uncommon in Southeastern Kentucky and adjacent parts of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, but are rarely strong enough to be felt.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Friday, a newborn went missing but Hazard Police Department was able to locate the baby...
Missing newborn found, returned to Hazard ARH
LEATHERWOOD OFFROAD PARK
‘Largest off-road park in Kentucky’, Leatherwood Off-Road Park opens to visitors
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Southern Kentucky crash sends one to UK Hospital for serious injuries
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH: Principal comes face to face with bear hiding in school’s dumpster

Latest News

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center
New grant helps addiction facility create new programs
Evan Biliter is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Evan Biliter
New W.Va. law arms tactical medics
New W.Va. law arms tactical medics
Mountain News at 6 - Motorcycle Safety
Mountain News at 6 - Motorcycle Safety