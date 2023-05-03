Derrick Newsome resigns as Betsy Layne boys’ basketball coach

STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After three seasons at the helm of the Bobcat basketball team, Derrick Newsome has resigned at Betsy Layne.

Newsome confirmed his departure to WYMT in a statement, saying “I’m very proud of the accomplishments and successes we have achieved at BL over the past few seasons and I am thankful for the relationships that we were able to form. However, right now I feel like it’s a good time for me to step away and focus on spending more time with my family. Even though it’s a tough decision I know it’s the right one.”

Betsy Layne finished the 2022-23 season 19-11, falling to Pike Central in the second round of the 15th Region Tournament.

